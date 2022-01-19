French actor Gaspard Ulliel hospitalized after ski accident

LYON, France (AP) — Prosecutors say French actor Gaspard Ulliel has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps. Ulliel is known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. He portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007′s “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He also is in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight.” Prosecutors said Ulliel remained hospitalized on Wednesday. French broadcaster France Bleu said he was in serious condition with a skull injury after apparently colliding with another skier in the Savoie region on Tuesday. A 5-year-old girl was killed in a neighboring region Saturday when a skier crashed into her.