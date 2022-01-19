Fired police chief sues city of Miami, commissioners

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The embattled former police chief of Miami is suing his former employer and city commissioners, saying his public firing three months ago was in retaliation for him speaking out against corruption. Art Acevedo had a six-month tenure and was suspended and then fired last year after three raucous meetings, in which he says he was “purposefully humiliated” and fired for reporting abuses of power by elected officials. The complaint filed in federal court says a whistleblowing memo sent to the mayor and city manager accusing several commissioners of meddling in the police department led to his termination. The city of Miami did not immediately respond to requests for comment.