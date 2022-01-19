Donors to launch Houston newsroom with $20M in seed funding

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Five philanthropies have announced plans to spend more than $20 million to bolster news coverage in Houston, Texas, and create what they say will be one of the largest local nonprofit news organizations in the country. The donors said Wednesday in a news release that the newsroom is anticipated to launch later this year or early 2023 on multiple platforms. The goal is to “elevate the voices of Houstonians” and address information needs identified through focus groups, community listening sessions and multi-language surveys conducted with local residents. The donors include the Houston Endowment, the Kinder Foundation and Arnold Ventures.