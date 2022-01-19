3 cops face complex federal trial in George Floyd’s death

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who were with Derek Chauvin when he pinned George Floyd to the street is expected to be complex as prosecutors try to prove each officer willingly violated the Black man’s constitutional rights. Jury selection begins Thursday in the federal case against J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. All three are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under “color of law,” or government authority. Legal experts say the federal case will be more complicated than a pending state case against the officers, because prosecutors will have the difficult task of proving the men willfully did not take action.