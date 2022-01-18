US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, yet COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing. Modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the omicron wave subsides this spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November. COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents started rising slightly two weeks ago, although still at a rate 10 times less than last year before most residents were vaccinated. The unprecedented level of infection means vulnerable people will become severely sick. But the notion that a milder disease on average could still take thousands of lives is difficult for health experts to convey.