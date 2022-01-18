US, allies pledge unity on Russia; to do what isn’t as clear

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has rallied European allies to pledge as one that they will take tough measures against Russia if it rolls troops into Ukraine. But when it comes to what exactly the United States and Europe are willing to do, the allies don’t look as ringingly united. Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of economic consequences “like none he’s ever seen” if Russia invades Ukraine. But some major European allies have demonstrated less enthusiasm for huge economic penalties. Russia dismisses the show of European-U.S. determination, insisting that it’s the U.S. calling the shots.