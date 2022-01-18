UN: Afghan quake death toll reaches 26, including children

The United Nations has raised the death toll from twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan the day before to 26. It says at least four people have been injured. The victims included women and children. The statement on Tuesday from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that hundreds of mud-brick houses had been destroyed in three villages, with many more damaged from the two quakes that struck the remote western province of Badghis on Monday. The Taliban, who overran the country in mid-August, are calling on international aid organizations to provide immediate help, including tents and other basic necessities, for the victims.