Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say Moscow is sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major joint drills. The move further beefs up Russian military assets near Ukraine amid Western fears of an invasion. Russia’s deputy defense minister said Tuesday that the war games are intended to practice a joint response to external threats. The deployment will dramatically bolster an estimated 100,000 troops amassed near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion. Russia has denied an intention to attack. But Moscow demanded guarantees from the West that NATO won’t expand to Ukraine or other ex-Soviet nations or place weapons there.