Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

By ROXANA HEGEMAN and JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he can’t file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday news conference. Cedric Lofton died at a hospital two days after the altercation at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. A December autopsy report contradicted an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. The autopsy ruled the death a homicide. Bennett says he state’s “stand your ground” law prevents him from bringing any charges.