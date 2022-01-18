Pfizer chief Albert Bourla wins $1 million Genesis Prize

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, has been awarded the prestigious Genesis Prize for his efforts in leading the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Jerusalem, the Genesis Prize Foundation said Wednesday that Bourla had received the largest number of votes in an online campaign in which some 200,000 people in 71 countries participated. The $1 million award is granted each year to a person for their professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. Bourla, the son of Holocaust survivors, plans on donating the award to projects aimed at preserving the memories of victims of the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War II.