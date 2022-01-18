Norwegian mass murderer appears before parole hearing

By DAVID KEYTON and JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

SKIEN, Norway (AP) — Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in bomb-and-gun massacres in Norway’s worst peacetime slaughter in 2011, appeared Tuesday before a court for a parole hearing. A southern Norwegian court must rule whether Breivik is still so dangerous that society needs extra protection against him. and keep him behind bars A decade ago, the Norwegian mass killer was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the terrorist acts on Utøya and in the government quarter in Oslo. It can be extended indefinitely. Many fear Brevik will grandstand his extreme views during the hearing, which experts say is unlikely to deliver him an early release.