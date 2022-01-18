Man who shot his wife in SUV wants murder conviction tossed

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a man convicted of murder for fatally shooting his wife as they rode in an SUV in Atlanta are asking Georgia’s highest court to overturn his conviction. Seventy-nine-year-old Claud “Tex” McIver is serving a life sentence after being convicted of felony murder in the September 2016 shooting of his wife. Prosecutors said he was driven to kill her because he coveted his wife’s money. Defense attorneys said her death was a terrible accident. In their appeal, McIver’s attorneys have argued that the judge made multiple mistakes during the trial, and the conviction should be reversed. The Georgia Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday.