Jim Obergefell, face of gay marriage, to run for Ohio House

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Gay rights advocate Jim Obergefell who was the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, says he’s running for a seat in the Ohio legislature. Obergefell announced his bid Tuesday and says he wants Ohio to be a place where people feel they have equal opportunity. The Democrat will run for the Ohio House in a district that includes his hometown of Sandusky and has been dominated by Republicans the past eight years. His name was atop the landmark 2015 ruling that ended same-sex marriage bans and made him a visible figure in the marriage-equality movement.