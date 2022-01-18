Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teenager

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has extended the detention of a Palestinian teenager with a rare neuromuscular disorder. Amal Nakhleh, who turned 18 this week, has been held without charge for a year in what authorities refer to as administrative detention. He had a tumor removed from his lung in 2020 and suffers from a nerve disorder that causes severe muscle fatigue. His father confirmed his detention has been extended until mid-May. He says Israel has yet to provide any justification for detaining his son. Israel says administrative detention, in which suspects can be held for months or years without charge, is needed to prevent attacks. Rights groups say it denies Palestinians due process.