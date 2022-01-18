Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?

By EMMA H. TOBIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Health experts suggest stepping up protection against omicron with N95s, KN95s or similar masks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to recommend the kinds of masks used by health care workers, but also noted it’s important to pick a mask that fits well and that you’ll wear consistently. But be wary about where you buy your masks. Counterfeit KN95s are more common than real ones, and the fake ones won’t protect you as much. Purchase directly from verified mask stores to ensure quality control. And if you are worried about comfort, explore the different shapes and sizes to see what works best for you.