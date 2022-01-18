High court hears case involving painting stolen by Nazis

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has heard arguments from lawyers for a California man and a Spanish museum locked in a dispute over an impressionist masterpiece stolen by the Nazis. The case is not directly about ownership of the streetscape by French impressionist Camille Pissarro but about the law that was used to decide the case. It has been going on since 2005 and lower courts have sided with the museum. During arguments in the case Tuesday, Justice Stephen Breyer said both sides should be able to agree on one thing. Breyer asked: “Can everyone agree that this is a beautiful painting?”