Harvard immigration clinic sues for records on ICE detention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard Law School clinic has sued federal immigration officials for failing to release records about the use of solitary confinement in detention facilities. The lawsuit filed by the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program in Boston federal court asserts that it submitted records requests to federal agencies but they haven’t fully complied in more than four years. The clinic said immigrant rights advocates have raised concerns over the use of solitary confinement on vulnerable immigrant populations, including LGBTQ individuals and people with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t comment Tuesday.