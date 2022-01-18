Fishermen protest after eruption causes oil spill in Peru

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — An oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has prompted dozens of fishermen to protest outside the South American country’s main oil refinery. The men gathered outside the refinery in the province of Callao near Lima’s capital. Peru’s environment minister, Rubén Ramírez, told reporters that authorities estimate 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled in the area rich in marine biodiversity. The fishermen carried a large Peruvian flag, fishing nets and signs that read “no to ecological crime.”