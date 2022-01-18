Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald to be released

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The white Chicago police officer convicted in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald is days away from walking out of prison after just over three years behind bars. An Illinois Prisoner Review Board official says Jason Van Dyke will be released on Feb. 3. Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the killing of McDonald, whom he shot 16 times. Van Dyke’s 81-month sentence was effectively cut in half for good behavior in prison. Chicago was forced to release police video of the shooting, leading to protests in the city and causing outrage nationwide.