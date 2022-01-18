Skip to Content
‘Boogaloo’ member sentenced to 2 years on machine gun charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who authorities say is a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had discussed a willingness to kill police has been sentenced to two years in prison. Michael Dahlager, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty last summer to illegally possessing a machine gun. He admitted during his plea hearing he possessed two devices that convert a semi-automatic firearm into an unlawful fully automatic firearm. The 27-year-old Dahlager was a self-proclaimed follower of the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The FBI began investigating Dahlager in November 2020, after an informant said he had the devices, known as “auto sears.”

