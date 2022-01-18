Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G dispute

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, are rushing to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports. Dubai-based Emirates, a key carrier for East-West travel, announced it would halt flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Seattle over the issue beginning Wednesday. It said it would continue flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington. Japan’s All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd. also cancelled fights. That airline said the 5G issue appeared to affect altimeters in Boeing 777s. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.