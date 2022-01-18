Abu Dhabi requires booster shots to enter the emirate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ government health app says that Abu Dhabi is requiring people entering the capital city to show proof of booster shots. The app said in a post earlier this week that visitors are no longer be considered fully vaccinated unless they have received a booster at least six months after their second dose. Those wishing to enter Abu Dhabi also must have have tested negative for the virus within the last two weeks to maintain their “green” status. The emirate has taken a stricter approach to the virus than neighboring Dubai, the freewheeling tourism-dependent hub.