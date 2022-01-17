Winter storm whipping East Coast with snow, thunderstorms

A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds Monday. Forecasters estimate a foot of snow will fall in parts of New England, New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania through Tuesday morning. New York City is expected to be spared most of the snowfall. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the major city early Monday, which included Brooklyn and Queens. Sleet and rain are the main threats for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Road conditions were also a concern. Plow truck drivers were scattered along roads and highways in the region in the early morning hours.