Waves from eruption in Tonga cause an oil spill in Peru

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Unusually high waves attributed to the eruption of an undersea volcano in Tonga have caused an oil spill on the Peruvian coast, but authorities say the spill was controlled within hours and there’s an ongoing process to clean the area. The Peruvian Civil Defense Institute said in a press release that a ship was loading oil into La Pampilla refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused a spill. The government didn’t say how many gallons were spilled. La Pampilla refinery, in the province of Callao near Lima’s capital, belongs to the Spanish company Repsol.