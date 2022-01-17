Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show smoke rising over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi on Monday. Another image taken shortly after appears to show scorch marks and white fire-suppressing foam deployed on the grounds of the depot. The attack killed two Indian nationals and one Pakistani, as well as wounded six others. A separate fire also struck Abu Dhabi International AIrport.