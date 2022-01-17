Philippine dictator’s son defeats bid vs. presidential run

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has defeated a bid to disqualify him from the May 9 presidential race but still faces other petitions from human rights victims and others who have raised alarm over atrocities under his late father’s rule. The Commission on Elections rejected the petition arguing that Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should be barred from public office for having been convicted of failing to file income tax returns from 1982 to 1985 and stating in his candidacy papers that he had never been found guilty of a crime. The ruling is appealable. Marcos Jr. has led in popularity polls ahead of the election.