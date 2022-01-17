Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Joint Chiefs of Staff says Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms. Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said Monday that Milley tested positive a day earlier. Butler says Milley had received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot and is isolating and working remotely. Milley’s most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. Raymond Odierno. The Joint Chiefs statement says Milley tested negative several days before the contact with Biden and every day after until Sunday.