Japan ready to expand COVID restrictions as infections surge

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is preparing social restrictions in Tokyo and other regions as the omicron variant of the coronavirus infects more people. Japan has never had a lockdown but has focused instead on asking restaurants and bars to close early. Crowds are back in many places, with people packing stores and events, while COVID-19 cases jump. The order will be finalized this week and is likely to take effect Friday for Tokyo and nine other regions. An order was issued earlier for Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures. About 80% of the Japanese population are vaccinated, but only 1% have received the booster. The third dose is recommended particularly against omicron, which is causing more breakthrough infections than early forms of the virus.