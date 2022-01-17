Hindu monk jailed after calling for ‘genocide’ of Muslims

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say that a Hindu monk has been charged with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India’s Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters. Police in the northern holy town of Haridwar said Monday the monk, Yati Narsinghanand Giri, was being charged with promoting “enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.” The charge can carry a jail term of five years. In December, Giri and other religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims during a meeting in Haridwar, according to a police complaint. Videos from the conference showed multiple Hindu monks, some of whom have close ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, saying Hindus should arm themselves to kill Muslims.