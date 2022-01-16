TIMELINE: Djokovic’s failed bid to play in Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Novak Djokovic’s attempt to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 has come to an end after a court upheld a government minister’s rejection of his visa. The unanimous ruling from three federal court judges came in Melbourne on Sunday. That is a day before Djokovic was scheduled to begin his title defense at a Grand Slam tournament he’s won a record nine times. The Australian government twice canceled a visa held by the 34-year-old from Serbia and Djokovic’s lawyers appealed twice. Djokovic won the first appeal on procedural grounds. But in the second go-round in court, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s right to to deport Djokovic was confirmed.