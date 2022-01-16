Spanish police bust large heroin ring, arrest 10 in raids

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have arrested the leading smuggler of heroin into the European country in a bust that took a total of 10 people into custody and confiscated 55 kilograms of the drug. Police said Sunday that the ring based in the central province of Toledo bought large quantities of heroin from sources in the Netherlands and then distributed the drug to dealers in parts of central and western Spain. Police investigators refer to the ring leader as the “Spain’s Pablo Escobar” of heroin. They say that he is closely linked to a global drug ring directed by a Turkish citizen from Istanbul.