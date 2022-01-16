Jordanian officer dead after Syria border clash with gunmen

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s military says that an army officer was killed in a shootout with smugglers on the country’s northern border with Syria. It said Sunday that the captain was killed and three others were injured when a group of smugglers opened fire on border guards. The military says the attackers fled into neighboring Syria and “large quantities of narcotics were seized and transferred to the competent authorities.” Jordan shares a long porous border with its northern neighbor, and is home to more than 650,000 Syrian refugees who fled the civil war that has raged for more than a decade.