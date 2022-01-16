Jill Biden: I didn’t expect ‘healing role’ as first lady

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden campaigned to help unite the country. But first lady Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles, too. In an Associated Press interview looking back on her first year as first lady, Jill Biden says she hadn’t expected to take on a healing role but she felt a responsibility to step up. Her travels to 35 states over the past year have included visits with wildfire victims in Colorado, those affected by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, and victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wisconsin.