Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, his name on everyone’s lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year. Djokovic left Australia after a court upheld the cancellation of his visa because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. As the No. 1 ranked male player and the defending champion, Djokovic would have been the marquee attraction of the tournament. In absentia, he still exercised an outsized influence on opening day Monday.