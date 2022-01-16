Djokovic leaves Australia but debate goes on in vaccine saga

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

Australia made its decision, but opinion remains divided worldwide on Novak Djokovic and whether he should have been allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic received an exemption to vaccination rules to play in the Australian Open. But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid. In the end, the country’s immigration minister revoked his visa, and Djokovic was deported Sunday. At a tennis center in Phoenix, there was no consensus on whether the No. 1 men’s player had tried to game the system in seeking an exemption or had the right to defend his title at the Open. Djokovic has overwhelming support from his home country of Serbia, but many others have criticized him.