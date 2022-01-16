COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries. The U.N. health agency said Sunday that a shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda this weekend included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program. WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less than 10% of their population and 88 had vaccinated less than 40%.