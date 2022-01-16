China anti-virus measures in full-force after Beijing case

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing’s first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in the nation’s capital, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. State media has said that following the positive test announced Saturday, more than 13,000 people and all places the patient may have visited over previous days have been tested. The infected person lives and works in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks. No new cases were reported in Beijing on Monday, although the nearby city of Tianjin saw another 80 cases recorded over the previous 24 hours. All transit links between the capital and Tianjin have been severed as the capital considers stronger restrictions.