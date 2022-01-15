Protesters clash with Greek police over university eviction

By COSTAS KANTOURIS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki has turned violent. At the end of the march on Saturday, some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Police said about 30 people were detained. The march was the culmination of a week of protests over the New Year’s Eve eviction of activists who had occupied a room at Aristotle University’s biology department for 34 years. The department decided it needed the room to expand its library.