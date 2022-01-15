Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader’s slaying

By HAROLD ISAAC and DÁNICA COTO

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police says a former senator sought in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers tells The Associated Press that John Joel Joseph is in custody. No further information was immediately available. Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay tells the AP that other people were arrested along with Joseph on Saturday, and that authorities are trying to determine whether they are family members. She says police will release more information later.