Final valuation of Prince’s estate pegged at $156.4 million

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The six-year legal battle over Prince’s estate has ended. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that parties to the pop superstar’s estate have pegged the value at $156.4 million. That dwarfs the $82.3 million appraisal by the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at $163.2 million. The process of distributing the star musician’s wealth could begin in February. Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016. He did not leave a will. The estate will be almost evenly divided between a New York music company and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families.