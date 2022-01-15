Aegean Airlines suspends Beirut flights after plane damage

BEIRUT (AP) — Greece’s dominant Aegean Airlines says it has suspended its flights to and from Lebanon’s capital pending an investigation into the causes of damage to the fuselage of one of its aircraft discovered after landing in Beirut. The airline said Saturday the damage to the external fuselage of one of its aircraft was identified by ground staff after landing on Monday in Beirut International airport. It didn’t identify the extent or type of damage. The airline said flights were suspended the following day after informing authorities in both countries. Reports on social media, which were picked up by Lebanese media, suggested the aircraft may have been hit by flying bullets. Lebanese officials vehemently denied gunfire was the cause of the damage.