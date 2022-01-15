A week after Bronx fire, families to bury their loved ones

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bronx community is set to bury more than a dozen loved ones, a week after a fire filled a high-rise apartment building with thick, black smoke. A funeral service is to get underway Sunday at the Islamic Cultural Center. Burial services were held for two children earlier in the week at a mosque in Harlem. In all, 17 people suffocated while trying to escape the building through a smoke-filled stairwell. Others remain in hospitals because of smoke inhalation. A faulty space heater sparked the fire in a third-floor apartment, and smoke quickly rose up the stairwell of the 19-story building.