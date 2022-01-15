ِEgypt arrests wanted man after plane’s emergency landing

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say they arrested a prominent member of a U.S.-designated terrorist group. Government media say the suspect was detained after a Turkey-bound flight that he was on made an emergency landing in Egypt after departing from Sudan. The country’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday that a man was arrested. It identified him by name but did not provide further details. A man with the same name is known to be a member of HASM, a group previously implicated in deadly militant attacks in Egypt. HASM is considered to be a splinter of the Muslim Brotherhood group, which Egypt has banned and declared a terrorist organization.