South prepares for weekend threat of debilitating snow, ice

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters’ predictions of debilitating snow and ice as far south as Georgia have shoppers scouring store shelves for storm supplies and road crews trying to prevent a repeat of past wintertime debacles. The National Weather Service says from 2 inches to 5 inches of snow could fall as far south as northeast Georgia from Saturday evening though Sunday. Expected power outages and travel problems will be made all the worse by an additional coating of ice. Stores are already stripped clean of food and other items in some areas, and trucks are getting ready to treat roads with a mixture of salt and water to prevent freezing.