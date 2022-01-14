Senior official in southern China under corruption probe

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says a top official in the southern region of Guangxi is under investigation for corruption. The Central Committee for Discipline Inspection says Vice Governor Liu Hongwu is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and laws,” the party watchdog’s standard term for graft. It gave no further details. Guangxi borders Vietnam to the south. Liu is a senior economist and head of the development office on the Beibu Gulf, also known as the Gulf of Tonkin. A former Guangxi governor, Cheng Kejie, was the highest-ranking Chinese official executed for corruption when he was put to death in September 2000.