Oldest WWII veteran to be remembered at museum service

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family and friends of a New Orleans man who was the oldest World War II veteran when he died earlier in January will gather to remember him at a ceremony. Lawrence Brooks died Jan. 5 at the age of 112. Funeral services will be held Saturday at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. The service is for invited relatives, friends and guests but also will be livestreamed on the museum’s website. Brooks was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1940. After Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, he was assigned to the mostly Black 91st Engineer General Service Regiment stationed in Australia.