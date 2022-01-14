Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try. The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission, which was already reconstituting to redraw legislative maps rejected earlier this week. The court’s majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans. Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that set up a new system to avoid gerrymandering. Voting-rights and Democratic groups challenged the map as “unduly” favoring one party, a constitutional violation. Republicans had defended the map as “highly competitive.”