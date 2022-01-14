Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. Democrat Dana Nessel disclosed that her office has been evaluating charges for nearly a year but decided Thursday to refer the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in western Michigan. The U.S. attorney’s office and the Michigan GOP didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment early Friday. In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Nessel alleged a “coordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states including Michigan to illegally push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents.