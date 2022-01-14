Illinois judge disparaged lawyer in comments caught on tape

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge could be facing discipline after he mocked an attorney in comments that he apparently did not realize were being broadcast live on YouTube. Cook County Judge William Raines made the comments about attorney Jennifer Bonjean after she appeared before him during a court call. Bonjean is a New York-based attorney who has represented a number of high-profile clients around the country, including Bill Cosby. She was before Raines in a case in which she is seeking to have a 1996 murder conviction thrown out. After Bonjean was gone, Raines said, “Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God!”