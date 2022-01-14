Ex-Johnson aide says sorry for party on eve of royal funeral

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson’s former communications chief has apologized “unreservedly” for a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street last year. It is the latest in a string of rule-breaking social events that are threatening to topple the British prime minister. James Slack said his April 2021 leaving party “should not have happened at the time that it did.” He said he apologized “unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused.” The Daily Telegraph said Downing Street staff drank, danced and socialized on April 16 last year, the night before the funeral of Prince Philip. The next day, the widowed Queen Elizabeth II sat alone in the church during her husband’s funeral service in order to adhere to social distancing rules.